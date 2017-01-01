Add secure authentication options to any website or application. Easy and without headaches. Authentiq Connect lets users decide when to step up their security, and whether to use a second factor like TOTP (e.g. Google Authenticator) or U2F (e.g. Yubikey), or go passwordless with Authentiq ID right away.

Authentiq Connect is compatible with OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect; getting started is as simple as adding a social network button to a site.